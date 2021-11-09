The Ford Center is 10-years-old (I remember when it was still in diapers, learning to walk), and following George Strait's performance Sunday to celebrate the milestone, the Evansville Thunderbolts are continuing the momentous occasion by giving residents the chance to watch them play at the Ford Center free of charge.

The team will host the Birmingham Bulls this Sunday afternoon (November 14th, 2021) with doors scheduled to open at 2:00 PM and the puck set to drop at 3:00 PM. All you have to do to see them is show up.

There is no ticket required for entry however, some seats will not be available to the general public. Premium group seats and those already purchased by season ticket holders can only be used by those individuals who have purchased them in advance. Those seats will also be roped off or marked in some way so no one else sits there.

The Thunderbolts are off to a good start after the first month of the season. They currently hold a record of 6-2 and sit in third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Before Sunday's free admission home game, they'll host the fourth-place Knoxville Ice Bears Friday night at the Ford Center then travel north to Moline, Illinois for a Saturday night game against the second-place Quad City Storm.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

As they do every season, the Thunderbolts will host special events and theme nights at some upcoming games. Here's what they have planned for the rest of November and December.

Friday, November 12th - Military Night

- Military Night Sunday, November 14th - Cars & Coffee

- Cars & Coffee Saturday, December 4th - Teddy Bear Toss

- Teddy Bear Toss Saturday, December 11th - Boy Scouts of America Night

- Boy Scouts of America Night Sunday, December 26th - Bad Gift Return Night

- Bad Gift Return Night Friday, December 31st - New Year's Eve and Fireworks

[Source: Evansville Thunderbolts on Facebook]

