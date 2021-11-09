Christmas Magic – Santa’s Mailbox Unveiling Event in Downtown Evansville
Earlier today, Bobby and I took a little walk down Main Street. The giant decorations on the arch were going up, and the nutcracker soldiers were standing at attention.
We also stopped at the new photo spot 'Christmas Tree Lot', it's super cute! This is just a little sprinkle of Christmas to welcome families to Downtown Evansville this weekend. Not only is it the 4th Annual Holiday Open House, Santa's Mailbox will be unveiled. This is a huge deal!
If your kiddos have not written a letter for Good 'ole St. Nick yet, it's ok there will be opportunities to write one tomorrow, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:00 PM.
The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District (EID) is hosting a media event to celebrate the unveiling of Santa’s Mailbox Presented by Edward Jones Jim Back, CFP ® Financial Advisor at the corner of Main at Third Streets in Downtown Evansville. This event is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 at 1:00 p.m. CST. Children in attendance will be able to write their letters to Santa and place them in the mailbox. The EID is providing stationary, envelopes (including a return address envelope), and individual pencils for children.
<iframe src="https://player.woondemand.net/townsquare-media/wjlt-fm/my_morning_show_with_bobby__liberty/3892152_2021-11-05-093852?&withPlaylist=false" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0"></iframe>