Beautiful Christmas Lights and More Now Open At SkyLift Park and SkyBridge

If you're planning a trip to Gatlinburg this holiday season, there are a few new attractions that you might want to check out.

One of Gatlinburg's most popular attractions is the SkyBridge. It's a bridge that stretches 680 feet across a deep valley with a height of 105 feet at its midpoint. Plus there are 30 feet of double glass panes that you walk across to make it even more exciting. People from all over go to visit the SkyBridge, and rightfully so. Over the past couple of years, they have been working on some new attractions for the SkyLift Park that will bring in more guests. Finally, those have been completed. So, just in time for the holiday season, you'll have a few more reasons to visit SkyBridge and SkyLift Park.

Lights Over Gatlinburgh

Once again, this holiday season, you will get to experience more than just the views of the Smoky Mountains at Sky Bridge. “Lights Over Gatlinburg” winter lighting spectacular is back with over 60,000 lights on the mountain, the famous tunnel of lights on the SkyBridge, dancing trees animated to music on the SkyTrail, magical winter photo opportunities for the whole family, a massive 30 feet-tall twinkling Christmas tree, and much more.

SkyTrail Now Open

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has been working on a new attraction called the "SkyTrail," a scenic walkway along Crockett Mountain that connects both sides of the SkyBridge. SkyTrial is a half-elevated boardwalk, a half-paved walking path that will make for a perfect view of the Smokies. SkyTrial is officially open for you to check out this holiday season. According to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park:

Along the way you will encounter interactive signage, three unique sections (Elevated Boardwalk, Tulip Tower, and the Path), and some of the most unique photo opportunities of the Smokies and SkyBridge!

Tulip Tower Is A Sight To See

Another new attraction that is open just in time for the holiday season is Tulip Tower. The Tulip Tower is a story-themed steel structure with 4 viewing platforms. The views from the tower alone are incredible, but the thrilling part is getting to the tower itself. In order to soak in the views of the Tulip Tower, you will have to cross one of two rope bridges that connect both ends of the tower. You can take a look at the Tulip Tower, SkyTrial, and Lights Over Gatlinburg in the post below. Plus see what other fun things the Gatlinburg area has to offer as well...

