Downtown Evansville Indiana to Welcome City’s First Insomnia Cookies Location
Downtown Evansville will soon be looking - and tasting - a little sweeter as we learn that a new cookie shop will be taking occupancy of a Main Street building.
According to a recent post to social media from Evansville 411 News, Insomnia Cookies will be adding Evansville to its growing list of nearly 200 locations across the country. The new Insomnia Cookie location will be going into the Innovation Pointe building located at 318 Main Street.
According to documents submitted to the state, Insomnia Cookies is planning to open a location in Downtown Evansville. The cookie shop is slated to renovate space inside Innovation Pointe on Main Street, which is located between Posh on Main and Self.e Alley.
What sets them apart? Like their name implies, Insomnia Cookies is open late - until 3 am and even offers delivery service at most locations until at least midnight for their cookies.
The Insomnia Cookies concept was created in 2003 by then-college student, Seth Berkowitz, in his University of Pennsylvania dorm room. The idea was born out of a dislike for the heavy meals that local late-night food options
offered, and a love for the convenience of delivery. To provide the midnight snack that he knew students were craving, Berkowitz began baking and delivering warm cookies around campus, and that’s how Insomnia Cookies’ future was set in motion
As far as the selection, Insomnia Cookies offers menu items like Deluxe cookies, their Cookie’wiches which are actually ice cream sandwiches, Big’wiches - cookie sandwiches made with buttercream frosting as well as brownies, cookie cakes, and more. They even offer special catering packages.
The new Insomnia Cookie location in downtown Evansville is expected to open sometime in 2022.
