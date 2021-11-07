Downtown Evansville will soon be looking - and tasting - a little sweeter as we learn that a new cookie shop will be taking occupancy of a Main Street building.

According to a recent post to social media from Evansville 411 News, Insomnia Cookies will be adding Evansville to its growing list of nearly 200 locations across the country. The new Insomnia Cookie location will be going into the Innovation Pointe building located at 318 Main Street.

According to documents submitted to the state, Insomnia Cookies is planning to open a location in Downtown Evansville. The cookie shop is slated to renovate space inside Innovation Pointe on Main Street, which is located between Posh on Main and Self.e Alley.

Get our free mobile app

What sets them apart? Like their name implies, Insomnia Cookies is open late - until 3 am and even offers delivery service at most locations until at least midnight for their cookies.

The Insomnia Cookies concept was created in 2003 by then-college student, Seth Berkowitz, in his University of Pennsylvania dorm room. The idea was born out of a dislike for the heavy meals that local late-night food options

offered, and a love for the convenience of delivery. To provide the midnight snack that he knew students were craving, Berkowitz began baking and delivering warm cookies around campus, and that’s how Insomnia Cookies’ future was set in motion

As far as the selection, Insomnia Cookies offers menu items like Deluxe cookies, their Cookie’wiches which are actually ice cream sandwiches, Big’wiches - cookie sandwiches made with buttercream frosting as well as brownies, cookie cakes, and more. They even offer special catering packages.

The new Insomnia Cookie location in downtown Evansville is expected to open sometime in 2022.

Tri-State Food Trucks & Carts (Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana) Love on-the-go food? Me too! We are creating a list of all the local food trucks, carts, and mobile food options in the tri-state! You can add yours to the list too! Fill out the form here!

Best Date Ideas Around the Evansville, Indiana Area Looking for a fun date night in the Tri-State? Here are some classic date night ideas, some unique date night ideas, and some over-the-top date night ideas for your special someone!

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.