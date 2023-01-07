While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!

Sweet Treats

Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.

The Perfect Cookie

Hunting for the perfect cookie can feel a bit like looking for a mythical unicorn. You hope it exists... you just haven't found one yet - Or maybe you have. Maybe you know exactly where to find the most perfect cookie and you are gatekeeping that information so you can keep all of the cookies to yourself.

Help a Hungry Girl Out

Look, I have a recipe at home for a cookie that I think is pretty close to perfect but I rarely have time to actually bake cookies with my busy schedule. So if you know who has the best cookies in the city of Evansville, I want to know. Seriously, stop holding out on me and spill the beans chocolate chips.

Best Cookies in Evansville

We've compiled a list of some of the places in Evansville to get the best cookies in the city. Cast your vote now in our online poll below. Don't see your favorite cookie spot on the list? Use the write-in option, or send me an email, kat@103gbfrocks.com, and I will gladly add them to the poll.