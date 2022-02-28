I Asked 'What's the Best Family Restaurant in Evansville'?

Let's pretend it's a Friday or Saturday evening. You and your family want to go out and have a nice meal together. You want to go somewhere that is friendly, has a selection of food that even the pickiest eater will enjoy, and you don't want to go broke in the process. So, the question is - where are you going?

I took this question to the masses on Facebook, to get opinions on the best family restaurant in Evansville. I combed through the hundreds of comments and replies and determined that the following eight restaurants got the most love online. Now, I'm asking you to make it a bit more official by casting a vote(s) so we can crown the champion.

Before you go any further, let me address a couple of the thoughts that you will undoubtedly have as you scroll through the choices.

This poll is just for restaurants in Evansville. We might do another point for Newburgh or the surrounding area, but for now, we're just focusing on Evansville - that means you won't see the Log Inn or Nellie's on this list. These are all locally owned and operated restaurants, which means no chain restaurants. Nothing against a national chain - I mean, I love Applebee's and Logan's Roadhouse as much as the next guy, but you can find those in any town. We want to celebrate restaurants that are unique to Evansville.

Here's What Locals Said

So, now that we have that out of the way, let's see our finalists (in alphabetical order to keep it fair). Keep scrolling to find the poll below and then be sure to vote (as many times as you want).

Libby & Mom's Cafe



Vote for YOUR Favorite Family Restaurant in Evansville

