Former KY Hospital with an Ominous Past Has a Horrifying Message for Callers

We've all tried to call numbers we know no longer exist. This former Kentucky hospital has long been demolished but the phone still rings and has a terrifying messenger.

A HOSPITAL WITH A TAINTED PAST

Marymount Hospital in London, Kentucky is no longer standing but the memories of this place lives on in the minds of families who were affected by one single man.

Donald Harvey, deemed as The Marymount Hospital "Serial Killer" began working there in the 70s as an orderly. This man single-handedly killed eight patients. Most were older patients who came in with different issues and needed to stay an extended period of time. However, his very first patient was Elizabeth Wyatt, age 42 and she was being treated for cancer. All the patients he killed needed some type of oxygen and this was his way in for the kill. He would insert faulty oxygen valves and this would kill the patients. After Harvey left Marymount he went on to Ohio where he was from and continued his spree in other hospitals. According to Kentucky Historic Institutions;

Little is known about Harvey’s true motives, unfortunately. Harvey claimed, largely, that the deaths were “mercy killings” and he mostly targeted patients that were terminal or near death. There were some patients, he would eventually relent, that he admitted he did not like and ended up killing them.

WHEN WAS MARYMOUNT DEMOLISHED

The demo of Marymount Hospital began in January of 2012 and finished the day before Valentine's Day that year. The property was worth over $9 million dollars even without the hospital building. Once the building was torn down bricks from it was stored away to be sold later for a local Foundation according to the Sentinel-Echo.

THE BUILDING IS GONE BUT THE PHONE STILL WORKS

Angel here and I was scrolling through Facebook the other day and came across the Kentucky Mysteries Page. I noticed a discussion about Marymount Hospital from a lady by the name of Sandy Land:

Has anyone called the old phone number for Marymount hospital in London Ky? It's weird when it first answers you hear well I can't even begin to explain it, its voices or something screaming. Then a female says to repeat the announcement press 1. When you press 1 it's the same voices screaming!!

Y'all she isn't kidding. I called the number and it is the eeriest sound I have ever heard. It actually works! Call the number 606-878-6520.

WHERE IT USED TO BE LOCATED

It once stood in a thriving area. Rumor has it another hospital was being built nearby and didn't want the competion. It's super sad the horrible memories this place holds for a lot of families. The former hospital is now a new one and thriving in another area of London.

