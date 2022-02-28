We've found one of the most unique dining experiences you'll ever have right here in the Bluegrass State. Just think trolls, delicious food, and a super fun time.

ADD TROLL PUB TO YOUR BUCKET LIST

If you love unique restaurants go on and add The Troll Pub Under The Bridge in Louisville to your bucket list. This place promises to be an unforgettable experience. According to history, the restaurant is located in the exact spot of the original Galt House. In 1865 the hotel was destroyed by a fire and thereafter was made into railroad headquarters for Louisville and Nashville until the early 1900's. After the flood of 37' the basement of the building was closed in with dirt and concrete most likely to be forgotten until 2010 when a local investor saw something more. Construction began to unfold what is known today as The Troll Pub Under the Bridge Louisville.

WHAT'S ON THE MENU?

It seems only appropriate they would serve pub-style food here. No worries if you're a picky eater they seem to have something for everyone from pizza to burgers, salads to soups and sandwiches. I know someone has to be asking "What's on the menu?" A few things that stood out to me were the Loaded Troll Fries, Frickles, and Louie the Troll's Signature Beer Cheese which is served with pretzels. Who wants to go right now?!

IS IT KID AND FAMILY FRIENDLY?

Absolutely! The restaurant loves when families come in and the kid's even get the opportunity to tap into their creative side and color or draw and get it hung up on their super fun wall. There is also live entertainment throughout the week so you can enjoy local artists and bands.

TIMES OF OPERATION AND LOCATION

If you're like our family and never sure when you can get somewhere this place has you covered. The restaurant is open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, or a visit to the bar. Times are 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

The Troll Pub Under The Bridge is located so close to the KFC Yum! Center.

TROLL PUB UNDER THE BRIDGE IN LOUISVILLE This underground Louisville restaurant promises unique dining experiences and a super fun atmosphere.

