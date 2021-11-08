The holidays bring fun festivities including decorated houses with lights and more. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!

Here's how you can participate according to their Facebook page;

The commissions are coming together to bring an extra dash of holiday cheer to residents and visitors alike!

This event will feature two categories, business and residential, with cash prizes! First place in each division will receive $300, second place $200, and third place $100. There will also be a special “People’s Choice” winner selected via social media. The contest is open to any Muhlenberg County resident or business with the only caveat being they must have a physical address within county lines. So, get ready Muhlenberg to show off all your holiday spirit!

It is free to participate, but residents and businesses must register online or at the Greenville or Central City Tourism offices by November 29th to be eligible to win. Online applications can be found at VisitMuhlenberg.com under the events tab. For more information and a copy of the official rules and regulations go to Visitmuhlenberg.com or visit any of Muhlenberg County Tourism’s, Greenville Tourism’s, or Central City’s social media accounts.

Get our free mobile app

They will judge each entry from December 6th through December 18th. Once they have picked their winners they will make the announcement on December 21st.

What is most fun is they are inviting surrounding communities to come and enjoy the beauty of the season.

An official list/map of participants will be posted on December 6th and everyone will be encouraged to get out and enjoy some good old-fashioned Christmas fun with the family.

Owensboro's Quaran"TEEN" Bringing Christmas Cheer To EVERYONE In The Community (PHOTO GALLERY) An Owensboro Teenager has a knack for Christmas light design. He brought beautiful lights to the community during the pandemic and decided to bring it back for Christmas.

SEE INSIDE: Bowling Green's Massive Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display On A Race Track Hoping in the car and heading to see Christmas lights is a holiday tradition many families enjoy. Make sure to add Twinkle at the Track to your Christmas road trip.

You don't even have to get out of the car to view all the giant light displays. There are over 25 different light displays and over two miles of track to cruising.