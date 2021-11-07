November Full Moon to Provide Partial Lunar Eclipse Across IN, IL & KY

As if the celestial fireballs promised across Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and other parts of the United States courtesy of the Northern Taurid and Southern Taurid meteor showers the first few weeks of November aren't enough, it seems we'll be seeing a little lunar magic later this month too.

The Tristate will have the opportunity to view a partial lunar eclipse as the full moon takes to the sky across the United States and North America. When the move moves through the shadow of the Earth, light from the sun is unable to reflect back off the surface of the moon, creating the blackening eclipse.

That darkness is expected to last for a couple of hours until the moon is once again fully illuminated again as it moves out of the Earth's shadow. Since it will only be covered by a portion of the Earth's shadow though, it will not be a total lunar eclipse.

Get our free mobile app

The celestial event is expected to take place on November 19, 2021 between 1:18 am and 4:47 am. According to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science lunar eclipses are not difficult to view.

Sky watchers should direct their attention at the moon between 1:18 to 4:47 AM on the morning of November 19, when a noticeable darkening will take place on the east side of the lunar orb. As the morning progresses, the Earth’s shadow will steadily march westward across the face of the moon leaving our moon nearly totally engulfed in shadow around 3:00 AM. At the eclipse’s maximum extent, a slightly brighter patch of sunlight should be visible at the bottom of the moon.

They say that binoculars or a small telescope can help with viewing as well. The next lunar eclipse, which will actually be a total eclipse, will take place on May 15, 2022.

How to Take Professional Quality Photos with Your Phone About eight years ago, when my daughter was really little, I asked for a fancy camera from my husband. I never buy anything for myself and he always spoils me when it comes to gifts so I did hours and hours of research and finally picked what I wanted - a SONY A37 DSLR. You pretty much can't buy it anywhere now but at the time, it was perfect for me. I mostly took photos and video of my family but once in a while I was asked to photograph a wedding or senior photos. I'd always start with - I'm not a professional photographer. If you want professional - HIRE a professional.

Fast forward to 2021, and now I have a fancy phone that has a fantastic camera built-in. Now, my advice is still IF YOU WANT PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS, HIRE A PROFESSIONAL but if you can't afford one or want a couple of basic fall pics of your kiddo or family, here are some tips I picked up from classes I've taken along the way.



LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.