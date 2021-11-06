Forty nonprofit organizations in five states have each won $25,000 from State Farm Insurance. Two of the very worthy causes are right here in Evansville.

How could two Evansville organizations be lucky enough to be awarded $25,000 each? It wasn't luck. It took a lot of prayers and a lot of community members voting for their favorite causes.

Many Years of Serving Communities

For the past ten years, State Farm has awarded grants to organizations that are 'Doing good in their neighborhood'. It's called the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.

And the Winners Are...

Judith Knust sent in the nomination for Youth First, Inc. I really didn't know what this organization was about until my family utilized their services. Youth First is the only organization that provides Masters level social workers in area schools and prevention programs for youth and families. My son is in a new school, after doing virtual classes last year. He's experienced a lot of change and grief in the past year, and sometimes sad feelings come out at school. Thankfully, there is a Social Worker at his school, and he was able to talk with her about his issues.

This grant will provide the seed money to provide Youth First Social Workers and prevention programs for 5,900 currently unserved students in 12 Evansville schools: Cynthia Heights, Daniel Wertz, Hebron, Highland, McCutchanville, Oak Hill, Scott, Stringtown, Tekoppel, and West Terrace elementary schools, as well as Perry Heights Middle School and New Tech Institute.

Hangers was nominated by the Director, Dave Schutte. The staff and volunteers at Hanger's have a mission to make sure that all EVSC students have clothes, shoes, coats, and personal hygiene items. When the students are brought to Hangers, they are able to pick out the items they want, it's not just a bag of supplies. For some children, this $150 will provide them with the only pair of shoes or coat they will get this year.

With the $25,000 support from State Farm, clothing for 250 students would be provided.

At the end of the check presentations, Mayor Winnecke proclaimed November 5, 2021, to be 'State Farm Neighborhood Assist Day in the City of Evansville.'

Liberty DeWig

Fun little sidenote Indiana tied with Kentucky for the most organizations chosen for the grants.

Watch the Check Presentations to Hangers, EVCS Clothing Resource and Youth First:

Get our free mobile app

Postcards from Indiana's Past Showcase the Weird and Wonderful Apparently, there is quite a market for old postcards on eBay. I found some really interesting ones, some even have handwritten messages on them. Basically, postcards were the original text message.

Relive 1980s Elementary School Gym Class If you are a Generation X or Millenial like me, you likely have some strong memories of gym class. Either you loved it or hated it. I made some fun memories and built character and muscle, but I'm really glad I never have to go back and face some of these things again! And I know my teachers did their best to make gym enjoyable and teach us life skills. They succeeded - this is all in good fun. And, hopefully, future generations will get to thoroughly enjoy some of these as much as I did!