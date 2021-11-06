IN Woman Shares Important Advice That Lead Her To Her Younger Husband

This year marks my 11th wedding anniversary. November 6th, 2010 my husband and I promised each other, our kids, family, and friends a lifetime of love and commitment.

Sometimes it all seems like a dream to me. It seems surreal to think that I am so happy with someone that I should never have met, no less vowed to spend the rest of my life with.

Let's begin with a conversation I had with my best friend's mom, Nancy. After the divorce from my first husband, I had moved to Tennessee for a job. Over the holidays, I returned to visit family in Terre Haute, IN. During the visit, I attended a basketball game at my high school alma mater.

My daughter and I sat with Nancy during a basketball game. This is a woman I had dearly loved, like a second mom, since I was twelve years old. She told me she was so sorry to hear about my divorce and offered me some advice.

Nancy told me to find a man eleven years younger than me. She had found her amazing husband, Micheal. who was eleven years younger than her, after the divorce from her first husband.

I laughed at her suggestion, thinking it was one of her very funny jokes. Nancy was hilarious. She then took ahold of my hand, looked into my eyes, and told me that eleven years was the perfect age difference and to trust her on that fact. She smiled at me, winked, and said I would be happier than I could imagine.

Usually, she was funny and joking around all the time. So, the advice she had given me that night, pretty much went in one ear and out the other. First of all, I wasn't looking for a man, and I sure wasn't looking for a man eleven years younger than me. No way. NO WAY. It would never work. No possible way. Just because it worked for her, doesn't mean it would ever work for me.

At the time, I was on Match.com and exclusively dating men my own age. or older. My plan to just have fun, have occasional companionship and make a few friends was working out just fine. So, I continued with the course I had set for my post-divorce dating.

My time on Match gave me exactly what I was looking for. I had no complaints. I was scanning and reading the menu daily not for commitment, but for viewing pleasure and fun. It was like a buffet of men that were ALL my type. It was great and I would suggest it to anybody.

The one wrench that was thrown into my social life in Tennessee was the day I got a job offer to come back to the Tristate and work at WKDQ. That is the moment my plan, to have fun and stay single, got blocked.

Once I realized that I was moving back to Indiana, I changed my dating search range on Match. I changed the search to within 100 miles of Evansville. While I was at it, the advice that Nancy had given me about a younger man suddenly came into my head. The voice in my head kept telling me to change the age range to eleven years younger than me. As much as I tried to laugh it off I couldn't;t. The voice was strong and demanding.

So, that is exactly what I did. Then, I pushed the save button on the Match website. That is when it happened, I saw his face.

My, now, husband's profile was the first one at the top of the list. He had titled his profile, A New Beginning. The title drew me in because I too was looking for just that. Of course, I then read his entire profile and looked at every photo.

I was so drawn to this stranger, I threw all caution to the wind and let him know I was interested. To my surprise, he was interested too. It seemed our age difference did not matter to him either.

We exchanged numbers and talked on the phone every night. Every conversation made him more attractive to me. I knew that, as much as I was afraid he might be playing a game with an older woman, I had to meet him in person.

Shortly after I moved back to Evansville, we decided to meet. I gave him my address and at the risk of him being a serial killer, and waited for him to arrive. Then I heard a knock on the door, Once I open up the door and saw his smile and blue eyes, I knew I was in trouble.

I loved him from the moment I saw him. Yes, for me, it was love at first sight. I was drawn to him in a way that surprised me and I couldn’t explain or figure out. He was the ONE. He is everything I ever wanted; strong, funny, intelligent, and kind. He was meant for me.

Since that moment, I have often thought about the advice that Nancy gave me a year before I met my husband. I thought about how many things had to fall into place for me to find him and it blows my mind. Her advice to me was the best advice I have ever been given.

Now, I'm not saying that 11 years age difference will work for everyone, but it totally worked for me and Nancy. After 11 years together, my heart still skips a beat when I look into his eyes and see him smile.



Quenton was the love I didn't know I wanted and someone I never thought I would ever find. He is my knight in shining armor who brought me back to life and rescued, not only me but my kids too. When my children need him, he is always there to cheer them on, support them, advise them, give them money, move their furniture or fix whatever is wrong. His light continues to make everything for us brighter than it's ever been.

We are proof that if love was meant to be, it will be and age is only a number.

Before she passed away, I was able to thank Nancy for her advice. The advice that allowed me to find my great love. The piece of my life puzzle that was missing. I loved and still love her so much.

My advice to you is basically what Nancy was trying to tell me, be open to every possibility. It wasn't about eleven years, it was about not closing yourself off or limiting yourself from the possibility of true love.