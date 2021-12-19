Someone Mowed a Marriage Proposal into a Keokuk Farm Field

This would have to rank as one of the most unique marriage proposals in tri-state history. A chance encounter while looking at Google Maps shows that someone near Keokuk mowed a marriage proposal into a farm field.

UPDATE: Thanks to a share by Radio Keokuk, we've learned that guy named Tyler Gray did this for his (now wife) Kelsey Gray back in 2014. I reached out to Kelsey and she said that the field is her uncle's corn field where they used to do corn mazes and they flew over in her friend's dad's plane.

ORIGINAL STORY: Full credit goes to my wife (who grew up in Keokuk, btw). She was looking for a location near her birthplace today and noticed something...wonderful. It's a marriage proposal only visible from the sky.

Google Maps Satellite View

I flipped the map so it's readable. The top of the pic is south and the bottom is north. Here's the original as it appeared just with a random zoom in.

Google Maps Satellite View

Zooming out, you can see where this field is in relation to Keokuk proper.

Google Maps Satellite View

Here's a link where you can see the Google Maps image yourself.

If you're the one who put this love letter in the Keokuk field, let us know how the proposal went. We hope this is just the beginning of a wonderful life together for whoever this represents.

