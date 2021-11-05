My dad passed away in 2005, and if I'd known anything about eBay prior to his death, I would have introduced him to it. He would have had a field day.

But since he's no longer with us, I'll just have to have a field day for him. And that's exactly what I've been doing. Like him, I love finding old, vintage...well, ANYTHING, regarding Owensboro. He had some items, himself, which either my sister or I still have.

Seriously, Christmas shopping would have been so much easier, seeing as how he was ALWAYS the most difficult person to buy for on my list.

I would have hit home runs with any combination of these items:

Vintage Owensboro Items on Ebay If you have an Owensboro collector on your Christmas shopping list, you might score a home run with any of these vintage items.

When I Say 'Owensboro in the 1990s,' YOU Say... We're having some fun and reminiscing about the 1990s in Owensboro. And it's bringing back so many memories.