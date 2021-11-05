Food insecurity isn't only an issue in "big cities." It's a big issue right here in the Tri-State too. I'd say there's a chance someone you know struggles with keeping a consistent supply of food in their house. However, you may not be aware of it, because they're too embarrassed to say anything. Maybe you yourself are facing the same struggle.

Whatever the situation, the point is there are many individuals and families in the Tri-State struggling to put food on the table. That struggle has become even tougher over the past year and a half or so due to the pandemic and the current supply chain issues it has caused. According to Feeding America, of the nearly 4.51 million people in Kentucky, 644,540 of them face hunger. That's 1 in 7 people. Of those 644,540, 1 in 6 are kids.

If you've been fortunate enough to weather the storm the past 18 months or so has brought us, we're giving you the chance to help those who haven't with our annual Helping the Hungry Can Food Drive with Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

Get our free mobile app

We'll be collecting donations at the 2nd Street location of Sureway Foods across from Henderson North Middle School on Friday, November 19th beginning at 6:00 AM and continuing to 6:00 PM. We hope you'll stop by, pick up a few non-perishable food items, and leave them with us.

All donations will be turned over to the Henderson Christian Community Outreach local who will make sure they get distributed to families in need ahead of the holiday season. If you don't have time to shop, we'll also be accepting monetary donations and will gladly do the shopping for you.

Donations will be accepted at the Watson Lane and Green Street Sureway Foods locations in Henderson during that time as well.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.