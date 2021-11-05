You’ve Got To Try My New, Unusual Favorite Breakfast Food

Recently I tried out something new for breakfast. It's a little unusual, but it is absolutely delicious!

I know that I am not the only person who wakes up in the morning with just enough time to shower and hit the road to get to work. I never make enough time to sit down and enjoy breakfast because I enjoy my sleep too much. So breakfast on the go is my only option. If you're in the same boat, I found a new breakfast food that you need to try!

There are several options for breakfast food on the go. A lot of people will hit up a drive-thru, but sometimes the line is too long and you run the risk of being late to work. You could grab a bagel or Pop-Tarts and eat them on the way to work, or even something like a Toaster Strudel. All of these are great options, but I recently tried a new breakfast food that blew my mind, and it is officially my new favorite.

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Nuggets

I think it's safe to say that everyone enjoys chicken nuggets, right? Well, Jimmy Dean recently released their own version of nuggs but with a breakfast twist. Jimmy Dean Breakfast Nuggets look like an ordinary chicken nugget on the outside, but inside, it is filled with the famous Jimmy Dean sausage, egg, and cheese. While, when I first saw this, I thought it was kind of odd. Especially with the breading on the outside. However, I decided to give it a chance, and it did not disappoint. These things are absolutely delicious!



I'm telling you, these nuggs will blow your mind! Usually, when you eat nuggets like this, you want to dip them in some kind of sauce. The Jimmy Dean Breakfast Nuggets are so good that you don't even need sauce. However, I think they would be good dipped in ketchup or even Chick-Fil-A sauce! I found a big bag at Sam's Club, but you can find them at most grocery stores such as Walmart. Give them a try, and thank me later!

