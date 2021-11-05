As the fire was spreading across the 1st floor of this home, a passerby saw someone in the window trapped upstairs. His quick reactions saved a life.

On Wednesday (11/3/21) morning around 11:00 a.m. a home in the 5200 block of Pepper Drive in Rockford caught fire with two teenagers inside.

Go Fund Me

The home sustained over $200,000 in damage, but a much worse tragedy was spared by a nearby neighbor who noticed the heavy smoke pouring out of the house and he and his wife drove by the home.

This couple just happening to be driving by this home, at exactly the right time, is another story you won't believe.

Get our free mobile app

When Ray walked up to the house, he saw the brother of the boy who was trapped upstairs, as he was frantically trying to find the garden hose to see if it would help. He didn't realize his brother was upstairs.

The boy upstairs was standing at the window as Ray told him what his only option was going to be to get out of the burning house.

Remember, only Ray and the trapped boy's brother knew what was happening on the first floor. It seemed impossible that he could escape by coming downstairs and out the front door.

Listen to Ray tell the story of saving this boy's life, or as he put it, just being a good neighbor

Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

The book that I mentioned near the end of my conversation with Ray, When God Winks: How the Power of Coincidence Guides Your Life, really was an incredible read. I found it on Amazon for $13.

Galena, Illinois: One of America’s Very Best Christmas Towns Wouldn't you know it, the most magical time of year also happens to be when this old-fashioned town looks its best.