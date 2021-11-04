Indiana Cat Is Full of Sass and Sugar, but a Little Shy [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Hi, my name is Sassy. I've been at the VHS since April. When you first meet me, I'm very shy. I'm much more friendly now that I've been living in the office with Penny. I'm only a year old, always sweet, but can be shy and nervous. I love other cats and I need to go to a home with other cats (or be adopted along with another cat). :-) Penny and I don’t have to be adopted together, but that would be great if left together. My friend, Penny (orange) is 10 and was also shy in her cage. Transferred in from AC in August. She would also do well with other cats, but not as shy as Sassy.

Adoption fees are $70 which includes all the normal stuff.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

