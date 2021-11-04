To Homeschool or Not? on Shaped by Faith

My very special guest this week on Shaped by Faith is my oldest daughter, Christina Lodzik. Christina is a daughter, wife, mother, friend, aunt, teacher, and daughter of the most High God. She is passionate about fulfilling God’s plans for her life while homeschooling her son and daughter and leading a local homeschool group that meets weekly.

To Home School or Not? If you are on the fence about whether to homeschool your child or not, this is the interview for you! It is packed full with God's truth and lots of valuable information on homeschooling.

I LOVED our interview and loved listening to Christina share how God is using parents for God's creative design and purposes!

You can listen to Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.