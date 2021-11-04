GRAMMY Award-Winning Musician Zach Williams is Coming to Evansville in March 2022

If you are a fan/listener of contemporary Christian music (CCM) then you, no doubt, already know who Zach Williams is - and if you don't listen to that genre of music, I can't think of a better introduction to it. Williams really does stand out from other CCM artists thanks to his soulful, bluesy, southern-rock sound. Simply put, you know when you're listening to a Zach Williams song.

Williams took the CCM world by storm with the release of his debut album Chain Breaker back in 2017. Do yourself a favor and watch the video for that title track down below. Now he's preparing to hit the road to promote his sophomore album Rescue Story.

Zach Williams Concert Details

Williams' tour is scheduled to stop at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville on Thursday, March 24th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 5th at 11am at all Ticketmaster locations, including the ONEP box office. They are also available online HERE. Williams will be joined on tour by Anne Wilson, an up-and-coming singer/songwriter from Lexington, KY. Think of her as kinda like a female version of Zach - a similar sound but NO beard.

Williams had this to say about his upcoming tour...

One of the best parts of my job is getting to travel around the country, worshipping with a new room full of people each and every night. I can’t remember a time in my life when it was more needed than right now. This spring, I am honored to be able to hit the road with my good friend Anne Wilson and bring a great show, a great message, and a great lineup to so many cities around the States.

Take a listen to Zach's breakout song, "Chain Breaker."

Here's a look at his opening act, Anne Wilson, and her song "My Jesus."

