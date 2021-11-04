Kentucky Drive-In Movie Theater Showing Christmas Movies Throughout November

Before I say what I'm about to say, I need to make a clarification. I am NOT cynical about Christmas. Now, that THAT'S out of the way, here's why I said it.

CHRISTMAS AS AN ADULT VS. CHRISTMAS AS A CHILD

We can enjoy Christmas thoroughly as adults and a great majority of us do. But I don't really think any of us grown-ups enjoy this most festive of holidays in the same way we did as kids. It's just different. It's like in that movie Inside Out when we see the imaginary friend fade away. It's a factor of maturing. Similarly, I don't think anyone truly appreciates Disney World like a child.

But I DO know from experience and just talking with friends and family that one of the ways we STILL enjoy the holiday season when we're adults is by watching those Christmas specials we enjoyed as a kid.

CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS -- HOLIDAY SPECIALS

While it doesn't get much better than a bowl of popcorn and Elf or How the Grinch Stole Christmas on television, the BIG screen is just as good. And sure, we've seen our favorite holiday movies at the theater a million times, but what about the DRIVE-IN?

Not that it needs to be said, but there's a reason we've never seen Christmas movies in that way...a very CHILLY reason.

But a drive-in movie theater in Oldham County, Kentucky doesn't care. They're going to show Christmas movies anyway. So bundle up and get ready for a month's worth of your favorites.

CHRISTMAS MOVIES AT THE DRIVE-IN

Through Saturday, November 27th, Sauerbeck Family Drive-In will be showing classics like the aforementioned Elf and How the Grinch Stole Christmas plus others such as National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story and will be pairing them up in double features.

In fact, the popular theater has a host of Christmas activities planned well into December. I think that would make for a fun holiday getaway now that the season has officially begun.

I do wish they had figured out a way to get those great old TV specials like Rudolph, the original Grinch, and Charlie Brown and company on the big screen, but the idea is ingenious and it really doesn't matter.

It sounds like a lot of fun.

