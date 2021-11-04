In 2020 two downtown Owensboro businesses teamed up to help local families for the holiday season. Well, they're back at it again and asking for your help.

For the second year in a row J&R Construction and Thrivent are hosting a cereal drive that will benefit many different shelters, food banks, and families throughout our community.

The Owensboro-based businesses have already begun collecting cereal boxes and will continue through Friday, November 19 (the Friday before Thanksgiving). Collections are being taken at 121 East 2nd Street in Owensboro (just use the entrance off Daviess Street if you plan to drive by and make a donation). Anyone wishing to participate and donate is asked to give between one to one thousand boxes (or any amount in between).

All cereals donated will be distributed among food banks and shelters in the Owensboro/Henderson areas. Obviously, J&R and Thrivent are looking to collect as much cereal as possible.

Angel here and this morning, I had the opportunity to talk with Ashley Rowe from J & R Construction about the drive on the morning show!

One of the reasons that cereal is such a great resource is because most regular boxes of cereal have multiple servings and have a shelf life of 6 months or more.

So, round up some cereal and get ready to donate to the Thanksgiving 2021 Cereal Drive!

