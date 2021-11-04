Surrendered Hearts of Owensboro Will Aid Families In Making Adoption Dreams Come True

November is National Adoption Month. It only seems appropriate to share the exciting news that Owensboro is home to a brand-new Adoption Assistance non-profit organization.

The Slaton family knows all to well the process, money, and time adoption can take and they want to help ease the load for other families with a desire for adopting. Here's their story;

Surrendered Hearts, a Christ-centered nonprofit organization, will assist adoptive families by providing financial relief to help ease the financial burden that comes with the adoption process. We will assist in connecting forever families thru adoption grants up to $10,000 in our local, tri-state area. (pending 501(3)C) “We are the village”… At Surrendered Hearts, we desire to be the village for not only the adoptive parents but to also provide resources for our birth parents. Our vision is that no one walks this journey alone.

If you feel led to help Surrendered Hearts there are multiple ways to do so;

1. Pray - Pray for our mission and all those who will be impacted along the way.

2. Like and share our post to help us spread the word to our tri-state area.

3. Follow our social media pages for updates on when we will begin accepting applications, fundraisers taking place, volunteer opportunities, etc. All things related to Surrendered Hearts will be posted there. -Instagram: @surrenderedheartsinc -Facebook: Surrendered Hearts Inc

4. Buy a t-shirt! We currently have 3 designs ready for you - you choose the style, shirt, and font colors. Details will be listed on our Facebook and Instagram accounts on how to purchase.

