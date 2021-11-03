Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Are Back In Kentucky and Indiana Stores

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year because Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes have officially returned to stores!

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. Well, thanks to a Facebook post from my friend, we have discovered that Christmas Tree Cakes are back and ready for your consumption...so it's only fitting that I share this video:

Look, everyone who knows me knows about my obsession with Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Something about those little Christmas tree-shaped cakes with green sprinkles gives me an overwhelming sense of joy.

However, I have a confession to make. Last year, I had COVID-19. Since then, I have noticed that I taste things differently. When the Christmas Tree Cakes came out in 2020, I bought my usual boxes (because you can't buy just one box), but when I took that first bite, I was appalled by the fact that they didn't taste the same as they used to and I didn't even finish a whole box...shocking, I know. COVID ruined my favorite snack!!! So, I am looking forward to trying them out again this year and hope that I don't have the same problem that I had in 2020.

Where To Buy Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes In The Evansville Area

You can do a quick search on Little Debbie's website on where to find Christmas Tree Cakes in your area. I did a search with a 50-mile radius of Boonville, Indiana, and here are several locations that you can go to if you want to get your hands on some:

Walmart

Dollar General

Meijer

IGA stores

Ruler Foods

Kroger

Sureway

There are several other locations that offer these treats too. You can search for them in your area by clicking here.

Also, don't forget that Walmart is selling Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream too! You can find out more about those by clicking here.

