The First Frost of the Year Should Happen This Week in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky

Back in August, I wrote an article about when the Farmer's Almanac was predicting the first frost of the year in our area. A lot of people reference the Farmer's Almanac for information like that. But have you ever gone back, after the fact, to see if the Farmer's Almanac was right?

Here's when the Farmer's Almanac predicted the first frost of the year...

Evansville, IN - October 31st

Newburgh, IN - October 19th

Mt. Vernon, IN - October 31st

Looks like the almanac was close, but still off by a few days. To the best of my knowledge, as of this writing (11/2), we still have not had a frost or freeze yet - but that will most likely change this week. According to a post on the National Weather Service in Paducah's Facebook page,

The first frost and/or freeze of the season is likely by the end of the week. The potential for near or below freezing temperatures will exist on multiple nights starting Tuesday night. Stay tuned for possible Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings if you are an affected farmer or gardener.

Facebook/US National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky

If you are a vegetable gardener, a flower gardener, and/or a lawn gardener, make sure you take the necessary steps to protect your plants.

What About the LAST Frost?

I'm not super crazy about the thought of sub-freezing temperatures - getting up at 3:30 every morning is already tough enough, it's even more difficult when it's so cold - so I guess I'll just keep my sights on the return of spring, and the LAST frost. The Farmer's Almanac guesstimates that the last frost in Southern Indiana will happen around mid-April.

