One of the many, many, MANY events forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic is one of the many, many, MANY returning this year.

Billed as "one of the Tri-State's longest-running Craft Shows," the Old Courthouse Craft Show features vendors on all four floors of the Courthouse selling a wide variety of items. There's everything from homemade soaps, lotions, and bath scrubs, to wood signs, to locally produced honey, to jewelry, clothing, Christmas ornaments, and more.

The show will take place from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM each day. For those who may struggle with stairs, but want to make sure they see everything available, there is a working elevator inside the Courthouse that will take them to each floor.

Get our free mobile app

This year, students from Signature School, just a few blocks away from the Courthouse on the Main Street Walkway, will be on hand both days to help vendors unload their items and take them to their designated spaces inside. They will also be on hand each day to help those vendors load whatever is left back into their vehicles when the day is done.

With the holiday season in full swing, this will be a great opportunity not only to take care of a few gift ideas for people on your shopping list (and not have to worry about whether or not an item will show up in time for Christmas due to supply chain issues), but to also support local entrepreneurs in the Tri-State.

To get an idea of the variety of items that will be available over the course of those two days, visit the Old Courthouse Craft Show Facebook page.

[Source: Old Courthouse Craft Show on Facebook]

35 Celebrities Who Were Born in Indiana