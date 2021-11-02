As Patty Millay said on the WBKR morning show this morning, "I've never puffed before, but I will definitely puff again." Trust me! You will too after you try this delicious "knots' recipe that's constructed with puff pastry. They're delicious! I was shoveling them into my facet this morning when Patty brought them in. Here's what inspired her to share the recipe.

From Patty:

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and I can't tell you how thankful I am to have my family healthy and together! I was searching for something that was light and different for a side or an appetizer for our dinner and this was so unusual that I couldn't pass it up!

RED PEPPER WALNUT KNOTS

1/2 cup drained roasted red bell peppers (or you can roast a fresh one - either works)

1/3 cup walnuts

2 tsp olive oil

1 1/2 tsp lemon juice (the juice of one lemon)

1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 small clove of garlic smashed

1 package of puff pastry (17.3 ounce)

1 large egg beaten

sesame seeds, dried oregano, dried parsley and flaky sea salt for garnish

Directions:

This is really simple to do and it takes just a few steps to get this into the oven.

Process the peppers, walnuts, oil, lemon juice, cumin, kosher salt and garlic in your food processor until smooth (about 30 seconds).

Unfold the puff pastry (thawed) on a clean work surface. Spread the red pepper blend onto the pastry leaving 1/4 inch perimeter boarder without filling. Fold the pastry long side toward you into a rectangle and refrigerate for 15 - 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 400* Line baking sheets with parchment paper. On a cutting board, use your pizza cutter to cut pastry into 1/2 inch wide strips. Pinch the end of each strip and twist it then form a knot and tuck the ends under the knot. Pro tip from Patty: I wasn't good at tying the knot so I just twisted it and tucked it under - it came out fine! Bake at 400* for 15 minutes then rotate your baking sheets in your oven and bake for another 10 minutes. Let cool and serve! These are good at room temperature and with a little melted butter.... even better! Take it from me- you're gonna love these knots.

