Halloween is over and it's not even Thanksgiving so it only seems appropriate that Freeform would release its 25 Days of Christmas for all eyes to enjoy.

Last year our family missed out on the 25 Days of Christmas. We cut the cord to cable and got internet. We have several different streaming services but not one of them includes Freeform.

I did a little digging and found if you have Hulu Live, Sling TV, or YouTube TV you can stream the movies and shows. If you don't you are out of luck. Does anyone want to give me their password for December?! (kidding or maybe I'm not LOL).

Check out the schedule below! I am so pumped about it all. I may just have to bust up in on someone's holiday celebration and watch.

What is your favorite Christmas movie of all time? I have included a few of mine-->

My most favorite movies of them all; The Santa Clause Movies, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, and of course ELF.

Elf brings humor to the holidays. This is a movie I could watch over and over again. We watch it all year round.

The Santa Claus movies are ones I used to watch with my momma. We loved sitting down with all our snacks and watching them back to back. This year they are showing all three movies on Freeform.

When I was a kid I would always dream of living in Kevin's house. Did you know there is a house in Owensboro that looks exactly like the Home Alone House?