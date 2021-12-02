When it comes to holiday fun in Illinois, families are blessed to have SO MUCH to choose from. We all have events that are a must-see and must-do each holiday season, and just when you thought you've probably experienced every Christmas thing Illinois has to offer, up pops another one, and this one might be the best you've seen yet.

Get Ready to Be Delighted By the New 'Amaze Light Festival' in Rosemont, Illinois

I have seen several of my friends sharing this post on social media the last few days, and I knew this is something my family HAS to see this Christmas...

Doesn't that look gorgeous?!?

The new Amaze Light Festival at Impact Field, (home of the Chicago Dogs), in Rosemont, Illinois goes far beyond a beautiful Christmas lights display. Besides having seven different 'worlds' of lights and music to explore, there's a sledding hill, a candy shop, mascots, train rides, holiday treats, the chance to visit Santa, and much more!

The Amaze Light Festival runs Wednesday through Sunday nights through January 2, 2022, and sessions are booked in 3 hour time frames. Tickets to the Amaze Light Festival can be purchased at the door, BUT sessions usually sell out in advance, (and are nearly sold out for the rest of this week), so you should probably purchase them in advance at amazerosemont.com.

FYI, if you want to make it a full weekend of fun, Amaze Light Festival's website also provides info on places to stay and eat, plus other things to do in the Rosemont area.

