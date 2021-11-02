Salute military veterans at one of the longest-running Veterans Day Parades in the nation on Saturday afternoon. It's a chance to honor those who've served our great country.

Whenever anyone asks me what some of my passions are, I always add veterans to the list. I just don't think that our country does enough to care for our veterans. Whether it's medical care, homelessness, therapy, or just a simple thank you, we still have a long way to go. We should always be honoring America's veterans and military personnel and this parade is just a small way to do so.

Owensboro/Daviess County Veterans Day Parade

Grab a flag and get dressed in your red, white, and blue best for a patriotic parade to honor our area veterans. This annual parade features veterans of all branches of service, as well as military vehicles, car and motorcycle clubs, marching bands, vendors, food, and more. Make plans to come out and celebrate Veterans Day at the parade, on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at 2 PM. Let's fill the streets to show these heroes how much we care about them. It's the least that we can do after they've sacrificed so much for us!

If your organization or business would like to participate, complete the form below or contact: Parade Chair, Jessie Hettinger at (270) 929-2077

Owensboro/Daviess County Veterans Day Parade Route

For those participating, the parade line-up will begin at 1 PM and it will start at 2 PM.

Be sure to plan accordingly as some downtown streets will be closed for the parade. Here's the route for the 2021 Owensboro/Daviess Veterans Day Parade:

Join this annual parade in downtown Owensboro and along Veterans Blvd. to honor all of our nation's veterans. From the form up point at Clay St. and 2nd St., west on 2nd Street to Daviess St., then north on Daviess St. to Veterans Blvd to in front of the Shelton Memorial and Gold Star Monument to the intersection with Frederica St. and disperse to the west.

Special thanks to the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Committee and Kentucky Remembers for organizing the parade!

