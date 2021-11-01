Just days before he's scheduled to take the Ford Center stage, the Ford Center has announced a special ticket offer to see "The King" himself, the one and only George Strait. But, there is a minor catch.

According to a post on the Ford Center's Facebook page, the special offer is only available for "single/stand-alone seats where no two seats are together." As of this writing, that's 210 seats currently available, 22 of which are floor seats.

The offer is only available through Ticketmaster.com, and only while those seats last. Each is listed at $47.00, plus fees.

This is a perfect opportunity if you want to see the show, but can't find anyone to go with you. But, if you do have someone else interested in going, there are several seats behind one another available.

If you've seen George in concert before, and want to see him again, or you've never seen him, and haven't purchased tickets for one reason or another, this is definitely an offer you don't want to pass up. George announced back in 2012 that he was retiring from touring and for the most part has stayed true to his word. He hasn't done a full-scale nationwide tour since his announcement, but he does do a few shows in Las Vegas each year along with a handful of others. Following this Sunday's show in Evansville, he has dates scheduled in Minneapolis, Austin, Texas, Houston, Texas, and Lincoln, Nebraska between now and April of next year.

The point is, there is a really good chance this will be the last or only time we're going to have him in our backyard, so take advantage of this offer while seats are still available.

