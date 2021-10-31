Eerie Night Security Camera Video Shows Vault Open All By Itself

What's worse than seeing a thief on your nighttime store security camera? Answer: watch a huge vault door open all by itself.

If this is a ghost, it must be the Arnold Schwarzenegger of specters. The location apparently had a reputation for supernatural occurrences which is why they had a security camera installed. Here's what they said about this wild video:

Employees... were surprised to see a door in their building close mysteriously by itself after setting up night vision cameras to capture alleged hauntings in the building. The location of the retailer used to belong to a bank dating back to 1835, making the heavy vault doors moving on their own even more shocking. General manager, Jane Buxton, said: “Having experienced these paranormal sightings, we’re feeling quite unsettled, but it’s out of our control.

Watch closely and you'll also see a light pass by shortly after the door opens. I've watched this slowly several times and can't see an object associated with it.

Is this a ghost or something much more sinister?

Get our free mobile app

If you're asking the question "how heavy are vault doors?", I can answer that question. In general, they can weigh anywhere from 500 to 1000 pounds. This company's vault door weighs 800 pounds so that would be a conservative average. I think you can rule out a gust of wind as a possibility.

Let me play the role of skeptic and say that someone COULD have attached some type of thin cable to that door handle and jerk it from behind the wall. I don't see anything like that, but other than that, I'm at a loss.

What say you? Ghost or fun hoax?

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories