Jack In The Box Will Open First Location In Kentucky

The west-coast fast-food chain, Jack In The Box has announced plans to add its first location in Kentucky, FINALLY!

A couple of years ago, I went to Las Vegas. A friend of mine took me to eat at a Jack In The Box nearby because I had always heard of it but have never been. Ever since going, I have been dreaming of the day that we get a location (or two) closer to Evansville. There are already a few locations in bigger cities within three or four hours from Evansville like Indianapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati, and St. Louis, but there are none across the river in Kentucky. However, that's about to change and it will be the closest location to the Evansville area yet.

What Is Jack In The Box?

First off, if you've been reading this and have no idea what Jack In The Box even is, that's okay. It's a California-based fast food restaurant that has a little bit of everything. They're known for having a little bit of a variety. Breakfast, burgers, tacos, mini tacos, eggrolls, and more. It's really pretty good. There's a reason why there's always a lot of hype around Jack In The Box.

Jack In The Box Is Coming To Kentucky

Last week, Jack In The Box announced new development agreements that will allow for the opening of 47 new restaurants. The company says that they are looking to expand into new markets. One of which happens to be Kentucky. More specifically, Louisville. As of now, there is no specific location in Louisville, nor is there a timeline, but according to WLYK, it is coming!

What's Next?

So, we know that Jack In The Box is expanding into Louisville, Kentucky. According to WLYK, the fast-food chain is planning on building 111 new stores over the course of the next several years. Could we see one come to the Evansville area? We can only hope. 111 locations is a lot. If they're looking to expand into new markets, Evansville would be perfect and I know that I am not the only one who would welcome it with open arms.

(H/T- WLYK)

