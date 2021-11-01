If you love watching "The Masked Singer" on FOX, you'll have the chance to see it live in Evansville in 2022!

When "The Masked Singer" came out in 2019, I remember seeing the commercials and thinking "this looks weird," but I was oddly intrigued by it. So I watched the premiere episode and I was hooked! It's one of those shows that you can't help but watch because of the mystery factor. You have to keep watching because you want to know who is behind that mask! Sometimes I have a pretty good idea who some of the singers are, other times I never would have guessed it, but one thing is for sure...this show has become a phenomenon and now they're taking the show on the road.

"The Masked Singer" National Tour Coming To Evansville

"The Masked Singer" National Tour will be making a stop at Evansville's Old National Events Plaza on May 31st, 2022. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Wednesday, November 3, at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office with several different package options. Some include meet and greets as well.

What To Expect At "The Masked Singer" National Tour In Evansville

According to the press release, you will be able to see your favorite characters from "The Masked Singer" at this live show for all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests.

THE MASKED SINGER National Tour live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date), as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. The evening will feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show live on stage in an incredible production of song, dance and craziness that only THE MASKED SINGER could deliver.

One thing is for sure, I will not be missing out on this show in 2022! If you're a fan of the show, you should attend too. You never know who might be behind the masks...

