Downtown Owensboro has new businesses popping up all the time. If you're in the market for a fun adventure we've found the spot and you could even live right above your biz or rent it out!

The Creme Coffee House in Owensboro is a gorgeous addition to downtown. The building is unique and fun, totally eclectic and a great spot right in the middle of all the action. Anyone who visits or ventures inside falls in love with the atmosphere. Many don't know that right about it all there is a beautiful little Airbnb available for overnights. Now that the building is for sale this little treasure is too.

Angel here and Joe and I have actually stayed in this sweet place. We know the owner and he invited us to enjoy a night away from our kids so we jumped at the chance.

This place is absolutely stunning. It has a large open concept with a view overlooking 2nd street. The bathroom is amazing as it has a huge bathtub and also a separate shower. Joe loved the back porch which is covered and screened in and totally private.

The entire building is for sale with Kelsey Jarboe, of The Keller Williams Group and can be purchased for $599,900. Now, I don't have that kind of money but for an investor or someone looking for just this, it's not a bad price.

What you do need to know if the building is purchased no need to worry if you'll still get your Creme Coffee House goodies and drinks Brooklyn told me they would find another spot. The Creme Crew is awesome and we love having them as a part of Owensboro.

