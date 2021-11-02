The holiday season is upon us, which means it's time to start gift shopping (if you haven't started already), and looking for fun, Christmas-themed events you and the family can enjoy.

One of the more popular things for families to do during the holiday season is look at Christmas lights. Usually, that means driving around to different neighborhoods to see how extravagant people have lit up their homes to celebrate the season. Once again this year, Historic Newburgh is putting a little twist on the Christmas light game by bringing back their Newburgh Winterlights Walking Trail.

The three-day event will take place December 3rd, 4th, and 5th from 6:00 until 9:00 PM each night on the town's Rivertown Trail which begins at the intersection of Frame Road and State Road 662 across from Mother Theresa's Treasures and Food Pantry.

Get our free mobile app

According to the event's information on the Historic Newburgh Facebook page, this year's walking trail will feature twice as many lights as last year and will stretch from the "Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and out onto the overlook" along the Ohio River.

The trail is open to all ages with tickets going on sale Monday, November 8th. However, there are some family members who will need to stay behind, your pets. Service dogs will be allowed.

Tickets are $5.00 per person, with children 3 and under admitted for free. Proceeds from the event will benefit Historic Newburgh, Inc., "a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, economic vitality and sustainability of the downtown Newburgh area."

[Source: Historic Newburgh Inc. on Facebook]

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born