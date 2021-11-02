Watch a Video Tour of Illinois’ Famous Little Grand Canyon

Watching this five-minute-long video of hikers exploring Illinois' famous Little Grand Canyon makes me want to take a trip there to explore it myself ASAP!

This video was posted on YouTube in early 2020 of these hikers checking out one of Illinois' more picturesque places the famous Little Grand Canyon down in the Shawnee National Forrest in Southern Illinois. The YouTube channel is called Happy Trails Hiking and they have a bunch of videos of them hiking some pretty incredible places all across America.

The two people in the video do a great job of showing you how difficult of a hike the Little Grand Canyon can be, especially in February, but what exactly is the Little Grand Canyon, well according to shawneeforrest.com...

"The 2.9 mile Little Grand Canyon Trail, which can take 3-4 hours to complete, starts off as an easy-going asphalt/gravel path along Hickory Ridge, the southern lip of the canyon. The ground drops off sharply on either side of the trail, allowing visitors to peer down on the oak and hickory forest from above. Several benches along the path give park-goers the opportunity to relax and enjoy the scenery at leisure."

For more information just click here!

I got to be honest I have never really hiked before but I really want to give the Little Grand Canyon a visit, to be able to complete the hike would feel like such an accomplishment plus it looks absolutely beautiful, if you scroll down you can check out some of my favorite pictures from the video!

Look at a Video Tour of Illinois' Famous Little Grand Canyon