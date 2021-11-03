Two New Businesses are Coming to Downtown Evansville – Here’s What We Know

It's always exciting to hear about new businesses coming to town, especially downtown. I'll admit I'm a little biased since I work downtown. There is so much beautiful and historic architecture downtown, and so much available real estate, so it's great to see some of those buildings being used.

Get our free mobile app

Usually, when we see these kinds of announcements, they are usually just for one new business, and often times it's for a new chain of some sort. Well, that's not the case this time. According to the Evansville 411 News Facebook page, not one, but two new dining options are planned to open in downtown Evansville. So, what's coming to town, and where are they going?

113 SE Fourth Street

The building that used to be home to Eclipse Tapas & More will soon be home to a new restaurant called Samuel's Burgers & Beers. I tried to find more info about the restaurant - aside from the fact they sell burgers and beer - and it appears that it is, indeed, a brand new restaurant. I could be wrong of course. Samuel's Burgers & Beers is tentatively scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.

313 Main Street

The building that was the former home of Enjolé Interiors is now set to get a new restaurant called Nicholson's Old Fashioned. The plan is to open the restaurant along with retail and rental space, although we don't have an opening date(s) at this point.

The information for both of these businesses comes from the agenda of the November 8th meeting of the Site Review Committee.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

The Definitive Evansville Area Food Truck Guide We are very lucky to have such a wide variety of food trucks serving the Evansville area. This list contains the majority of the food trucks and their menus.