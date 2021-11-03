With the holidays approaching quickly add this brand-new magical adventure to your Christmas Wish Bucket List. The Snowfall Express Indoor Train Ride is coming to Indiana.

The Indiana State Museum located in Indianapolis is preparing for a whimsical celebration that features something for the whole family. Angel here and one thing we like to keep in mind when planning out our holiday adventures is "will it be something we can all enjoy?" and the answer to the question, in this case, is HECK YES!

The event is called Celebration Crossing and is loaded with lots of different activities throughout the season. It starts on Friday, November 27, and goes through, Sunday, January 2. Here are a few of the activities:

SNOWFALL EXPRESS- Journey through the forest populated by animals celebrating the coming winter and first snowfall. Late autumn and winter scenes come alive with charming, whimsical characters, movement, and music. You’ll encounter critters putting on their warm winter clothes, baking cozy meals, and enjoying winter sports.

VISIT WITH SANTA- Santa's brought his house all the way from the North Pole and will be waiting for a visit from your child. Check out Santa's Schedule right here.

REINDEER BARN- Can you imagine how much fun it will be riding the Snowfall Express to Santa's house to see his reindeer hanging out in the front yard.

The museum has tons of other activities including a Tea Party w/Santa, Breakfast w/Santa, and the most fun a Snowflake Pajama Party where the kids will get a train ride, visit Santa, and holiday crafts and activities.

