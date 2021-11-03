As we get closer and closer to the holiday season, it feels like we start seeing more and more posts like the latest from the Evansville Police Department. They are asking for the help of the public to identify a man and woman believed to have been involved in pickpocketing a woman and using her credit cards.

It takes a really rotten kind of person to prey on the elderly and we hope that the Evansville Police Department, with the help of the public, are able to identify and arrest the people responsible.

According to the Evansville Police Department, on September 28, 2021, a woman pickpocketed an elderly lady inside the Meijer store located on North Green River Road. The victim was allegedly distracted by the woman who was wearing both a face mask and a headscarf.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say that the credit cards that belonged to that elderly victim were then "immediately used" across town at Sam's Club on Burkhardt Road. Police say the man and woman pictured above spend more than $8,000 in Sam's Club using the victim's credit cards.

On 9/28/21, a female wearing a head scarf and face mask distracted and pickpocketed an elderly lady who was shopping at Meijer. The Victim's stolen credit cards were immediately used by the male and female pictured below at Sam's Club. They purchased over $8,000 worth of items on the stolen credit cards.

Evansville Police ask that anyone with any information regarding the identities of the man or the woman in the photograph please contact the Evansville Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit by calling (812)-436-7994.

[Source: Evansville Police Department via Facebook]

10 of the Most Ridiculous 9-1-1 Calls from EvansvilleWatch If you hear sirens and want to know what's going on, EvansvilleWatch on Facebook is the best place to look. They do an excellent job of listening to the police scanner in the Vanderburgh and Warrick county areas and posting updates as they come in. Most of the calls are routine, but I found several that had me shaking my head!

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.

Then & Now - Evansville's Washington Square Mall Through the Years Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s. Enjoy this walk down memory lane I've put together, and maybe someday there will be new life inside 5011 Washington Ave.

Take a Tour: Kat Von D's New 147-Year-Old Haunted Indiana Mansion Take a tour of Kat Von D's new 147-year-old haunted mansion in Vevay, Indiana. The Schenck Mansion was built in 1847, has 35 rooms, and sits on over 10 acres.