Is it just me or has 2021 just flown by? I don't want to wish time away, but things do cautiously seem to be looking up. Some of the mask requirements have been lifted, and our community is seeing fewer COVID-19 cases. This is all good news for our small businesses that need all of the shoppers they can get.

By the way, if you happen to be a local business owner, and you'd like information about our #LoveLocal broadcasts, send me an email: Liberty@MY1053WJLT.com

I'm pretty excited to see our beautiful Main Street decorated for the Holidays and it really does grow every year.

Our newest photo pointe is your destination for festive, holiday photos. Introducing the Christmas Tree Lot!

Located next to Zuki Downtown (222 Main) and River Kitty Cate Cafe @riverkittycatcafe (226 Main).

The photo point installation was funded by the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE Economic Improvement District and created by Wilde Horticulture/ @wildespaces.

#DTEVV#DowntownEvansville Downtown Evansville is the destination for your holiday shopping. Shop & Dine Downtown and Shop & Dine Safe during our Holiday Open House Shopping Weekend, November 6 & 7.

Downtown Evansville will be decorated for the holidays and our shops will be ready to help you find the perfect gifts. Or, get your home ready for the upcoming celebrations with beautiful décor and accessories from our downtown shops. Saturday, November 6:

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Sunday, November 7:

Noon - 4:00 PM

