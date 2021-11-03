When Eric Church brings his Gather Again Tour at the Ford Center on November 13th, he will have a couple of unique members on his tour crew.

Alex and Timmy are professional COVID-sniffing dogs. Bio Detection K9 says that the dogs have a 99% detection proficiency and it only takes about 30 seconds to detect the virus.

The dogs do sniff checks on Eric, the band, and the crew before every show, if one of the dogs detects COVID in anyone, then the person has to take a test.

A few weeks ago, his band had a COVID breakout. While his band was quarantined, Eric performed an acoustic show with some very special guests.

Since early detection is key to keeping an outbreak from happening, this seems like a great idea. By the way, the dogs are only being used for the members of the band and crew, not those attending the concert.

The COVID-sniffing dogs are working so well, other concert tours are thinking about hiring them, too.

Tickets are still available for the Eric Church, Gather Again Tour, at the Ford Center on November 13th. Go HERE to get your tickets.

