4th Annual Winter Carnival Coming To Vanderburgh County 4-H Center

Once again this year, the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center will host a Winter Carnival that you and the family are invited to be a part of.

During the fall months, there were so many places that we could visit in the Evansville area such as fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and more. Why should the fun end after fall? There are quite a few things going on throughout the winter months here in the Evansville area (some that have yet to be announced). One of which is happening at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

4th Annual Winter Carnival At The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center

You can get into the holiday spirit at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center when the 4th annual Winter Carnival returns November 27th through December 25th. This event is free to the public, however, donations will be accepted. While there, you will be able to see an awesome Christmas light display, decorated Christmas trees, beautiful holiday decorations, and more! It's one thing that you can add to your holiday bucket list in the Evansville area. Not only will you be able to experience all of that, but the kiddos will also be able to visit with Santa over dinner too!

Dinner With Santa At The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center

If you kids would love the opportunity to hang out with Old Saint Nick over dinner, they will have the chance to do just that on Friday, December 3rd from 6-8 p.m. at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center. Santa will be in attendance along with plenty of games and crafts to keep the kids entertained. You can learn more about that and how to make your reservations in the post below.

