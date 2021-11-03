Turkey and Cranberry Ice Cream On Thanksgiving? No…Well, Maybe

The holidays and eating go hand in hand. Desserts are by far my favorite part of eating during the holidays.

If you ask me, desserts are the most important part of planning the holiday menu. it's a big ordeal, in my family. Of course, we have to have the old favorites like pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and my mom's chocolate sheet.

As for the other desserts, we always try to outdo each other with new recipes. It's a competition with is, just like our gift-giving at Christmas. If you give the best gift, you WIN Christmas. If you make the best dessert on Thanksgiving, you WIN Thanksgiving.

Not, sure if I would ever put this ice cream into our Thanksgiving dessert menu, but maybe I should. It WOULD be different. What if it's actually good?

The Carmelized Turkey and Cranberry Sauce ice cream is a part of a new Thanksgiving-inspired ice cream variety pack. The makers, Salt & Straw decide the pack like this,

When we get right down to it, Friendsgiving is about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions. It’s piles of food covering the table in a mish-mash of hand-me-down Pyrex dishes. Cozy spices fill the air and warm laughter emanates from every corner of your gathering space. It’s sharing the pie that reminds you of your great Grandma or the stuffing your dad always used to make. Maybe it’s the dueling of the casseroles: you’re a bit more green bean while your friend is die-hard sweet potato. This year, gather your loved ones and join in our Friendsgiving feast.

Here Are All The Flavors In The Variety Pack

Truth is, most of these sound amazing.

House Rolls with Salted Buttercream

saltandstraw.com

Sweet Potato Pie with Double-Baked Almond Streusel

saltandstraw.com

Pumpkin and Gingersnap Pie

saltandstraw.com

Candied Walnut Cheesecake

saltandstraw.com

Carmelized Turkey and Cranberry Sauce

saltandstraw.com

I know what you're thinking. Does it have REAL turkey pieces in the ice cream? The answer, yes, and no. They used turkey bacon bits. So, I guess, yes?

The Friendsgiving variety pack will cost you $65, plus shipping. Get your Thanksgiving-inspired ice cream, HERE.

[thetakeout.com]

Take a Delicious Journey Along These 21 Indiana Food Trails According to the Wall Street Journal, the Indiana Foodways Alliance has the MOST food trails in America. Taste the very best that Indiana has to offer when it comes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Plan to visit some or all of these yummy stops all throughout the Hoosier state.

