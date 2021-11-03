Over the weekend, I watched the Netflix movie The Guilty. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a police officer that has been put on 9-1-1 dispatch duty. I'm not going to spoil it for you, but he goes with his gut feeling to save lives.

Three Indiana police officers went with their gut feeling and did not hesitate to jump in the White River and rescue a young woman that was stuck in her car. It began with a frantic call to 9-1-1 from the woman whose car left the roadway and was quickly filling with water. This was at 1:30 AM Sunday morning. It was dark and very cold, but the dispatcher was able to keep her on the phone until help arrived.

The first person on the scene was officer Casey Bell. As soon as he noticed the car in the water, he removed his gear and dove into the river to help the 18-year-old girl. Sergeant James Lenox arrived and gave Officer Bell a baton so he could bust out a window. Sergeant Greg Skaggs joined the rescue efforts and made certain there was no one else in the vehicle.

The girl they saved is only 18 years old. She's a freshman at Ball State University, with her whole life in front of her. Thanks to the quick action of those officers, and the dispatcher keeping her calm so that she would not drown, she gets to live her life.

Take a look at this bodycam footage. It really shows us how quickly a vehicle can fill with water, and become deadly.

300 N High St

Muncie, IN 47305

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 10 Historic Landmark Homes for Sale in Indiana All of the homes on this list were built between the late 1800s to early 1900s. Some have undergone renovations to bring them up to today's building safety codes while still retaining their historic look while others are in need of some T.L.C. (desperately in a few cases). You can find out more about each of these homes as well as others for sale not listed here at indianalandmarks.org

35 Celebrities Who Were Born in Indiana