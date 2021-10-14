Popular Christmas Snack To Become Ice Cream This Holiday Season

This is not a drill! The most iconic Christmastime snack will be available in ice cream form this year and it's the gift we all needed!

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Usually, Christmas Tree Cakes come out around Halloween. But this year, we will be able to indulge in more than just snack cakes.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream

This year, Little Debbie has outdone themself. Not only will they be releasing the classic Christmas Tree Cakes in the assorted flavors that we are accustomed to, but they announced that they will be rolling out a Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream too! So many people shared the news with me today about this new ice cream because they know how much I love Christmas Tree Cakes.

Now listen...my love for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes runs deep. On top of that, my favorite ice cream flavor is birthday cake. This will take things to the next level and could be the best ice cream flavor of all time. Yes, I am making that prediction. According to Best Products,

You can expect a rich vanilla flavor from the ice cream. It’s then mixed with chunks of the cake, which consists of two-layer golden cake that’s filled with smooth creme, coated with classic white frosting, and topped with red icing and green sugar sprinkles. The ice cream also has that red icing and greens sprinkles swirled throughout it.

I don't know who came up with this concept, but I am forever in their debt. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Now, we can add ice cream into the mix! It will truly be the most wonderful time of the year!

When and Where Can You Find Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream?

So if you're like me, you want to know when and where you can get your hand on a pint of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream. Luckily, we won't have to wait too long to enjoy this frozen treat. According to Best Products, Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream will hit the ice cream aisle beginning on November 1st, 2021. These will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores while supplies last, which is expected to be until mid-December. So you might want to treat November 1st like Black Friday and stock up on Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream while you can!

