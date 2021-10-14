Have you ever heard the family that scares together stays together? It's true of the Alder family from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They've been scaring together for 17 years.

Everyone is looking for the scariest, most unique, terrifying, and fun haunted houses this time of year. We have been searching high and low to find ones within a decent driving distance we think you all will absolutely love.

Nightmares End Haunted House is a family-owned haunted house with a really cool story to how it got started several years ago. Cary Alder and his kids Christian, Dustin, Brandon, and Gracie are the blood and guts behind this scare show;

Our first year was 2005 and it started as a birthday party for my two oldest sons. We put together a small haunted house in the garage for all of their friends to go through. And then we started having neighbors come up during the week bringing friends of theirs wanting to go through it and it just escalated from there. This is our 17th season and we’ve grown quite a bit since then we build different sceneries every year and change things up. We are an indoor and outdoor walk-through haunted house we are open every Friday and Saturday through October from 7 PM until midnight. Admission is $10 a person and we also have a cash app. You purchase tickets here at the gate and start your journey. We do have shirts hats zombie inflatables and concessions on-site for sale.

Nightmares End Haunted House is located at 595 Billy Goat Hill Rd., Hopkinsville Kentucky.

SEE INSIDE THE HILL OF TERROR - KENTUCKY'S LARGEST HAUNTED EXPERIENCE!