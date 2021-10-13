I know, I know. Halloween hasn't even happened yet and we're already talking about Christmas. But, as I'm sure you know, planning for the holiday season practically starts as soon as summer officially comes to an end and we realize there are only a few months left in the year (basically after Labor Day). Unless you're the ultimate procrastinator, chances are you've had at least one thought about the holidays over the past month or so. I'll go out on a limb and say that thought more than likely revolved around gifts for people in your life. You may have also thought about when you're going to get the decorations out of storage and start giving your house that Christmas feel. The City of Evansville has been doing the same thing, and they're hoping you can help with the most important part of their holiday decorations — the Christmas Tree.

Each year the City sets up a beautiful tree outside the main entrance of the Civic Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to serve as the centerpiece of its holiday decor. Ever wonder where that tree comes from? It's not from a tree farm. It's from a resident like you. Someone who is fortunate enough to have a large evergreen on their property they don't mind parting with so the City can use it to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Maybe you have a tree you're tired of looking at and have been thinking about cutting down, or you have one you really like and want to share with your fellow community members. Whatever the case, know there are some conditions the tree has to meet in order to be considered.

Get our free mobile app

According to a post on the Evansville Police Department's Facebook page, the tree must be a "solid evergreen tree, taller than 20 feet and firm on all sides." Unlike at your house of mine, the City doesn't have the luxury of turning the bad spot to the back so no one sees it. The City tree will be able to be viewed a full 360-degrees around.

If you're interested in donating, contact the Mayor's office at (812) 436-4962 or by sending an e-mail to mayor@evansville.in.gov.

[Source: Evansville Police Department on Facebook]

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born