We got lucky here in the Tri-States this week with the amount of rain we received this week, however that was not the case in other areas of Illinois.

At least three tornados were posted in Illinois as severe weather pushed through the state yesterday. One of the videos shows a funnel cloud forming and touching the ground which brought strong winds. You can even hear the wind in the background whistling.

Another video caught was near Carrollton seems larger in width and touches down. It just looks like a cloudy day and then all of a sudden there is a tornado, it doesn't even seem like a storm that could produce a funnel cloud.

The final video show the destruction a tornado can do. You can see from the video the tornado destroying a grain bin to shreds, and throwing debris everywhere. Right after the funnel clouds disappears and you can find the storm chasers tyring to locate another funnel cloud which they do.

Tornados in October are not uncommon. Last year alone there were six tornados confirmed with one as last as October 28th. Torandas can happen all year round, and according to the Weather Channel, October and November comprise the second half of the tornado season.

