Welcome to Princeton, IN Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Young’s Hometown

Jackie Young already has a day set aside in her honor in her hometown of Princeton, Indiana. Now that she has 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist on her sports resume, her name welcomes you to Princeton.

CITY OF PRINCETON MAYOR GREG WRIGHT

The signs are finally here!! Mayor Greg Wright and Street Superintendent Clint Smith are installing them today. Now when people come to town, they will know how proud Princeton is of our hometown hero, local legend and champion, Jackie Young!!

CITY OF PRINCETON MAYOR GREG WRIGHT

Street Superintendent Clint Smith

You'll see this signage on Outer South Main Street. If you are going into Princeton from Highway 41 North, take the first exit past Toyota.

PHOTO: D. DeWig

JONJON GREENE, JACKIE YOUNG, LIBERTY

JonJon is our sassy North Gibson School Corporation school bus driver and cousin to Miss Jackie Young. I had to ask how she felt about the impressive new signage.

"I think it's great to enter the town of Princeton and see the sign that says this is Jackie's hometown!! This young lady has accomplished sooooo much!! To top it off she has done it with sooo much grace...so much class!!! She is sooo humble!! They need a billboard that has allowed her accomplishments in it..lol."

I suggested that maybe Princeton needs some sort of Jackie Young sporting facility like Lilly King has the Competiton Pool in the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

"Yesssssa sports facility bearing her name on it would be awesome!!! Actually....the high school gym should be renamed...Jackie Young Arena...bearing her signature on the gym floor!!! Like the Summitt beating Pat Summitt s name on it!"

Jackie was actually on a break from basketball, because of the Olympics, but thankfully, she was ready to head to Tokyo at a moment's notice. Olympic Gold Medalist is now added to the many accolades that Jackie has already earned.

Indiana All-Time Scoring Leader

IHSAA State Champion

NCAA Champion

1st Overall Pick in WNBA

