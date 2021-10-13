Welcome to Princeton, IN Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Young’s Hometown
The signs are finally here!! Mayor Greg Wright and Street Superintendent Clint Smith are installing them today.Now when people come to town, they will know how proud Princeton is ofour hometown hero, local legend and champion, Jackie Young!!
You'll see this signage on Outer South Main Street. If you are going into Princeton from Highway 41 North, take the first exit past Toyota.
"I think it's great to enter the town of Princeton and see the sign that says this is Jackie's hometown!! This young lady has accomplished sooooo much!! To top it off she has done it with sooo much grace...so much class!!! She is sooo humble!! They need a billboard that has allowed her accomplishments in it..lol."
I suggested that maybe Princeton needs some sort of Jackie Young sporting facility like Lilly King has the Competiton Pool in the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
"Yesssssa sports facility bearing her name on it would be awesome!!! Actually....the high school gym should be renamed...Jackie Young Arena...bearing her signature on the gym floor!!! Like the Summitt beating Pat Summitt s name on it!"
Jackie was actually on a break from basketball, because of the Olympics, but thankfully, she was ready to head to Tokyo at a moment's notice. Olympic Gold Medalist is now added to the many accolades that Jackie has already earned.
- Indiana All-Time Scoring Leader
- IHSAA State Champion
- NCAA Champion
- 1st Overall Pick in WNBA